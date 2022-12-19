June 28, 1947—Dec. 13, 2022

RACINE—Terry Dutton Evans of Racine, WI, formerly of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 13, 2022.

Terry was born in Fort Lewis, WA, on June 28, 1947, the daughter of Curtis and Margaret (Dugger) Dutton. She was raised in Winthrop Harbor and Waukegan and graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School, College of Lake County, and Carthage College. Terry married Hardy Evans on December 31, 1966, at the Winthrop Harbor United Methodist Church. They were members of North Prairie United Methodist Church.Terry worked in the criminal justice field her entire career starting at the Waukegan PD, then as a Lake County Deputy and Adult Probation Officer, and finally at Zion-Benton Township High School as the Safety Director.

Terry had a passion for art, she was a member of the Lemon Street Artist Co-Op and was an original chairman of the Muses of Mirth artist group. She was an avid collector of the history of Winthrop Harbor, Zion, and Waukegan and enjoyed sharing that history with others. She was a member of the Zion-Benton Women of the Moose and was the reunion chairman for the ZBTHS Class of 1965, for over 57 years.

Terry and Hardy built two “rolling homes,” Wayzalot & Wayzless, before retirement and then spent 23 years traveling in them. They were members of the Tin Can Tourist Vintage RV Camping Club. The rolling homes found them new friends all over the country and both homes were featured in 3 RV shows on the Travel Channel.

Terry is survived by her husband, Hardy L. Evans; daughters: Stacy Alicea, Darcy (Scott) Holverson; grandchildren: Stephanie (Remington Mitchell) Repp, Ashley Repp, Emil Zemanek, Skylar (Toryn) Perkins, Haley (Evan) Penfield, and Grace Holverson; great-grandchildren: Finley and Ezra Perkins; and three sisters: Cindy (Stuart) Johnson, Patricia (Daniel) Brown, and Rhonda (Kenneth) Dutton-Rottmann.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Margaret Dutton.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lemon Street Gallery at www.lemonstreetgallery.org/donate.html.