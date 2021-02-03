June 17, 1945—January 28, 2021
BURLINGTON – Terry D. Albright, 75, passed away at home on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Terry was born in Racine on Father’s Day, June 17, 1945 to Gilbert and Marguerite (nee: Fredericks) Albright. He retired after a combined 24 year career in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was employed in maintenance at S.C. Johnson until his retirement. Terry married the former Norma J. Hendon at Grace Lutheran Church on January 10, 1970. She preceded him in death on February 11, 2020. He enjoyed going fishing, camping, bowling, and spending time with family.
Terry is survived by his children, Todd Albright, and Carrie (Robert) Block; grandchildren, Derek Albright, Caitlin Freitag, Madisen Block and Dean Block; and great grandchildren, Bryson, Brantley and Brooklyn Freitag. Terry is also survived by his brother, Craig Albright, sister, JoAnne Martini, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial visitation for Terry will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 5 p.m.
A service of committal will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors later this spring. The date and time will be announce once determined.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.