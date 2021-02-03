June 17, 1945—January 28, 2021

BURLINGTON – Terry D. Albright, 75, passed away at home on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Terry was born in Racine on Father’s Day, June 17, 1945 to Gilbert and Marguerite (nee: Fredericks) Albright. He retired after a combined 24 year career in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was employed in maintenance at S.C. Johnson until his retirement. Terry married the former Norma J. Hendon at Grace Lutheran Church on January 10, 1970. She preceded him in death on February 11, 2020. He enjoyed going fishing, camping, bowling, and spending time with family.

Terry is survived by his children, Todd Albright, and Carrie (Robert) Block; grandchildren, Derek Albright, Caitlin Freitag, Madisen Block and Dean Block; and great grandchildren, Bryson, Brantley and Brooklyn Freitag. Terry is also survived by his brother, Craig Albright, sister, JoAnne Martini, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial visitation for Terry will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 5 p.m.