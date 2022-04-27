April 26, 1944—April 23, 2022

ZION—Terry C. Appleby, 78, of Zion, IL, passed away April 23, 2022, in Racine, WI.

Terry was born April 26, 1944, in Pine City, MN, to Ray and Olive Appleby. He graduated from Orr High school. Terry married Linda McGinnis on June 6, 1970, in Orr, MN. He was a member of the Carpenters Local 250 for over 35 years and worked for McShane Construction. Terry served in Germany with the United States Army armored division and was a member of the American Legion in Zion, IL, and Orr, MN. Terry was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was the #1 sports fan for his four grandchildren.

Terry is survived by his wife, Linda S. Appleby; children: Randy (Dawn) Roberts, and Melissa Darovic; grandchildren: Caleb Darovic, Donovan Appleby, Cooper Darovic, Charlie Appleby, Emersyn Burke, and Sara and Anna Roberts; siblings: Scott (Mavis) Appleby, Patty Skogsbergh, Tom (Patty) Appleby, Pete (Hazel) Appleby, and Rick (Wendy) Appleby; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Olive Appleby; and his daughter-in-law, Susan Appleby.

The family wishes to thank the ICU nurses and staff at Wheaton Franciscan All Saints Hospital.

A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1800 23rd Street, Zion, IL. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church & School, Zion, IL.