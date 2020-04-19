× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 12, 1954 – April 9, 2020

Racine—Terron J. Coleman, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home. Born in Meridian, MS on October 12, 1954, to Clyde and Matilda (Gandy) Coleman. Shortly after, the family moved to Racine, WI where he resided until his death.

He was a graduate of J.I. Case High School and retired from Chrysler after thirty years of employment. An avid sports fan who loved watching and following his favorite teams. He never missed a Bears, Bucks, or Cubs game. He also enjoyed discussing politics, and current affairs. A talented artist who was also a skilled landscaper that loved tending to his garden and lawn.

Terron was devoted to his entire family and a loyal friend to many.