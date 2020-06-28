× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1955 – 2020

Terri Witheril, 65, passed away, on Friday June 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Terri was born in Milwaukee, WI, on April 12, 1955 to Gordon Vosz and Jean Johnson.

Terri was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Terri had a deep admiration and love for cats. Her house was not a home without a kitty or two. She was an excellent cook, and loved entertaining. Terri and Ted were wonderful hosts for every occasion, or for no reason at all, except to bring family and friends together. Terri’s kindness and caring ways, was reflected not only by her outer beauty, but her inner beauty, as well.

Terri is survived by her son Jason Witheril (Amara), mother Jean Johnson, sister Marcy (John) Strom, two granddaughters Libbi Witheril and Amara Haust, partner Daniel Zastrow, and of course her beloved cat Squeaky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Ted Witheril, father-in-law Theodore F. Witheril Sr. and her father Gordon Vosz.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to all of the healthcare teams at Ascension All Saints for their compassionate care and understanding during this difficult time.