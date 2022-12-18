Dec. 10, 1954—Dec. 11, 2022

FRANKLIN, WI / ROCKWALL, TX—Terri Lynn Jones, 68, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

She was born in Great Lakes, IL on December 10, 1954, the daughter of the late Burton and Janet (nee Jeppesen) Kintzler. She grew up in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School. She also attended Carthage College.

Terri married Murray A. Jones in the A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College on September 24, 1994. Together they owned a small business, and Terri was essential to its long-term success. Terri was an innovator, well respected, leader and role model for all she worked with and for.

Terri was happiest in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren, of whom she was incredibly proud. She focused her time and energy on bringing joy and love to others and creating experiences for her family to be together; Christmas gatherings with an abundance of food and gifts, a pool in her backyard for grandkids and friends to swim anytime, Panama City Beach vacations and “Camp Poetry” Thanksgiving weekends. She enjoyed shopping with her sister, attending NASCAR races in their motorhome and traveling, including a recent trip to visit relatives in Denmark.

In addition to her husband, Murray, she is survived by her children: Katie (Bret) Wagner and Brett (Nicole) Hauch; her cherished grandchildren: Jack, Soren, Nolan, and Annika; her sister, Julie (Don) Hansen; her favorite nephew, Jacob Hansen; the father of her children, Tom Hauch; her aunt and uncle, Elaine Kintzler and Dick Jeppesen; her step-children: Chris Jones, Scott (Krystal) Jones, Steven (Amy) Jones and numerous step grandchildren. Terri was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kennedy Wagner.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Bethania Lutheran Church (4120 Wright Ave.) on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A service honoring and celebrating her life will follow at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Terri would have requested to be kind to one another. For those that would also like to contribute to her memory, the family has suggested Charity Water (charitywater.org//terrijones) and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org)

