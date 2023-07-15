Aug. 3, 1955—July 9, 2023

NECEDAH—Terri Lee Braun, age 67, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at her home. She was born on August 3, 1955 in Racine, WI to John and Elizabeth (Mako) Hudson. She graduated from Racine Horlick High School. Terri was united in marriage to David Braun on February 19, 1977 in Racine and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage together. Terri had a special place in her heart for her many canine companions, especially the English Springer Spaniel rescue dogs. She will be dearly missed by her husband and all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, David of Necedah, WI; sister, Jackie Vandiford of Racine, WI; brothers-in-law, Timothy Braun of Cathedral City, CA, Jeff (Nadine) Braun of Cleburne, TX;, and sister-in-law Holly Bryant. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and other family members and friends and fellow dog lovers.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth; her two sisters, Jeri Smith and Tammy Hudson; and a brother-in-law, William Vandiford.

Per Terri’s wishes, no funeral services will be held at this time. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements.

