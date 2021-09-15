Terrence (Terry) Allan Redding

June 15, 1960—September 5, 2021

RACINE—Terence (Terry) Allen Redding, age 61, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. He was born in Racine on June 15, 1960, to Richard Redding and Nancy (nee Overturf) Toothman. He was a member of the 1978 graduating class of J. I. Case High School.

He worked at the family business, R & R Foods in the 1980’s with his father. Terry was a machinist by trade, working over 20 years at Nelson Bros. and Strom, Letsch Manufacturing, and FAMCO. He last worked as a crossing guard for the city of Racine.

Terry enjoyed the outdoors, camping, taking walks, golfing, cooking out on the grill, and yard work. He was a jokester with a great personality. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Terry will be deeply missed by his daughter, Jenilee (Eric) Gasparich; grandchildren: Madison and Reed Gasparich of South Milwaukee; siblings: Chuck Redding, Leslie (Mark) Breidenbach, and Wendy (Rob) Vesely; goddaughter, Heather Browand; longtime companion, Sherry Schultz; many other special nieces, nephews, relatives; former wife, Patti Miller and friends.