Terrence Kalberg

1950 — 2019

Terrence (Terry) Kalberg passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side after a short battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18th at Proko Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Alumni would be appreciated by the family.

PROKO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

5111 60th St., Kenosha

262 654 3533

www.prokofuneralhome.com

