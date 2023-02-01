Mar. 6, 1951—Jan. 25, 2023

RACINE- Terrance “Terry” A. Klus, 71, passed away after a long and courageous battle with heart disease on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 surrounded by family at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Terry was a heart transplant recipient who never lost hope and never gave up.

Terry was born on March 6, 1951 to Bernard “Shorty” and Virginia (nee: Buckoski) Klus in Racine, WI.

He was a graduate of Case High School and held two Associate degrees from Gateway Technical College in Numerical Control Machining and Machine Operations.

Terry loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter who loved taking trips to his family’s cabin up north. The only thing he loved as much as hunting was the Packers. He also enjoyed fishing, one of his favorite shows being Deadliest Catch. When Terry was younger he was part of a snowmobile club with his dad, Shorty.

Terry was always tinkering with things and was known as the family’s “Mr. Fix-It”. Two of his proudest accomplishments were adding an addition onto the family home and building his garage with his brother, Bryan.

He will be deeply missed by his children: Amy Klus, Kevin (Vanessa Wade) Klus, Ryan Klus; former spouse and close friend, Janet Klus; siblings: Priscilla Thompson, Carol (Steve) Novak, Bryan Klus, Vicki Klus, April (Jeff) Heian. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Donald “Punky” Thompson, and his nephew, Eric White.

Funeral service for Terry will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin, with special thanks to the Heart Transplant and Cardiovascular teams, for the wonderful care that was given to their dad over the years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor and sending donations to Froedtert Hospital Foundation: https://www.froedtert.com/giving/foundation

