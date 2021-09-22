Teresa “Terry” M. (Rupsch) Brach
January 4, 1950—September 18, 2021
RACINE—Teresa “Terry” M. (Rupsch) Brach died surrounded by family shortly after finding she had cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eileen and Stephen Rupsch.
Terry is survived by her best friend and husband of 50 years William “Bill” Brach; children: Sarah Brach (Andrew Ferguson) and Alexa (Nathan) Haigh; grandchildren: Steven, Kaitlyn, Nathan and Adalyn; siblings: Chris, Patty, Gina and Steve; as well as many, many friends she also considered family.
Obituaries are normally filled will lists of people’s accomplishments, and while Terry had many, she was never one to boast or focus attention on herself. What Terry would have wanted you to know was how lucky she was to have so many beautiful relationships with her friends and family; that life is incredibly short and you should live it to the fullest; and you should never miss an opportunity to tell those you love how you feel. Anyone who was lucky enough to be a part of Terry’s life as family, a friend (US or abroad), through school (St. Cat’s and LaCrosse), work (Johnson Financial Group) or volunteering (United Way of Racine County), already knows what an amazing person she was – to know her truly was to love her.
A brief service celebrating Terry’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4:00 pm. A memorial reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to United Way of Racine County or the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to extend a sincere “thank you” for the countless individuals that treated and cared for Terry at Ascension All Saints, especially Sue Sweetman in ICU whose care and compassion for Terry (and the entire family) made it possible for her last days to be filled with love and comfort.
