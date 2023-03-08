Terri was employed early on in life at a local Open Pantry where she met and fell in love with her soon to be husband. Later on in life, she worked for Walker Mfg and Black Dot Group as a catalog compositor, and was pleased to learn that her artwork is still used to this day. Terri had many hobbies, most of them involving her competitive personality and love for card games. She was notorious for picking light and winning impossible hands at Sheepshead, and was a fierce opponent from across the cribbage board. She found much joy when her son's friends would come over for board game nights, and loved to hear the banter and laughter that ensued. Terri also enjoyed her spontaneous road trips with family to view the country side, and loved capturing images of dilapidated barns for their "texture". Most recently, she found a hobby in crocheting, which she enjoyed tremendously. Terri had such an incredible and beautiful personality, and had a knack for making friends with just about everyone she met.