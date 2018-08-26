RACINE - Teresa Marie Vitacco, age 62, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Ascension All Saints in Racine.
She was born on June 13, 1956, in a US army hospital in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt, Germany to Benjamin and Jeanne (Volz) Vitacco. She was a 1974 graduate of Washington Park High School. She worked as a Lab Tech at Allesee Orthodontic Appliances where she displayed a strong work ethic and developed lasting connections among her peers. Teresa always tried to see the good in everything and those that remember her will also remember the hope and good spirits she cultivated. She was a creative at heart and she loved making things for others. She was a seamstress for a time and was known for the clothing and costumes she created. Although not as well known, she was also a poet. She had a passion for literature and could often be found reading a sci-fi book on her lunch break. Most importantly, she was a kind soul and when someone asked her for help she gave it.
She is survived by a daughter, Margaret, two sisters, Nina and Patricia, a brother, Frank, a niece, Rachel, a nephew, Tony, and many cousins.
Family, friends and others who wish to say goodbye are invited to Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Avenue Mt. Pleasant, WI, on Saturday, September 8th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to celebrate her life. If you have any photos of Teresa, please bring them to the brunch for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Teresa's name to the Racine Public Library. Event details can be found on Facebook. Please RSVP to 262-412-0658.
