July 1, 1946—April 26, 2022

RACINE — Teresa Lenore Riedl, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

Teresa was born on July 1, 1946, in Odanah, Wisconsin. She worked as an electronic assembler at Getty’s Manufacturing in Racine for several years. She enjoyed watching daytime television, such as soap operas and The Price is Right. Teresa was a tribal member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. Most of all, Teresa loved her family and cherished every moment she had with them.

Teresa will be deeply missed by her sons: Mathew (Peggy) D’Acquisto, David (Tammy) D’Acquisto, and Robert (Trina) D’Acquisto; grandchildren: Amanda, Kaitlin, Anthony, Aaron, Carly, Mathew Jr., Hunter, Alexandria, Haley, Gavin, and Angelina; great-grandchildren: Azaleah, Kimber, Kylie, Kinsley, Kollins, and I’zaiah; siblings: Arlene Burton, Delores “John” Barton, Phillip “Skip” Heffner, Michael (Peggy) Heffner, and Annette (Dave) Labrie; special niece, Eva Pendergast; along with several other relatives and friends.

Teresa is predeceased by her mother, Cora Soulier; sister, Vivian “Teddy Bear” Soulier; brothers-in-law: Warren Burton and Thomas “Mickey” Barton; and special nephew, Thomas Chingway.

Traditional Native American Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Bad River Wake House located on County A in Odanah, Wisconsin. Teresa’s final resting place will be The Bad River Cemetery in Ohdanah, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

