Teresa Camille Cole
RACINE – Mrs. Teresa Camille Cole, 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, March 1, 2021 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tyron Patrick officiating. For those wishing to watch via livestream please use this link https://youtu.be/QD9yeVkm1qk. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

