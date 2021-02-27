RACINE – Mrs. Teresa Camille Cole, 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, March 1, 2021 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tyron Patrick officiating. For those wishing to watch via livestream please use this link https://youtu.be/QD9yeVkm1qk. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.