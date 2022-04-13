Teresa Belmonte

1933 – 2022

KENOSHA—Teresa M. Belmonte, 88 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, Kenosha, WI.

She was born August 10, 1933, in Comune Tora Orsaia, Provincia de Salerno, Italy, the daughter of the late Giuseppe “Joe” and Iolanda (LaCreta) Belmonte. On August 10, 1948, Teresa moved with her family to Kenosha, WI. A devout Catholic, Teresa was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, and a member of the choir since her arrival in 1948.

Teresa worked for Holleb’s Fashions, Kenosha, WI for 46 years before her retirement. She started out as a stock girl and worked her way up to Manager and Buyer. She loved working in bridal; she traveled to various cities to hand pick gowns and other one-of-a-kind dresses for weddings.

Teresa was an unselfish, very kind soul; she would do anything to help anyone she could. She was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, and great aunt. She made nightly calls to end her day to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, to say “Buona notte, sogni di oro” (Goodnight, golden dreams)

Survivors include her sister, Matilde (Thomas) Woodbury of Kenosha, WI; her brother, John (Carmela) Belmonte of Kenosha, WI; nieces and nephews: Joseph (Emily) Belmonte, Laura Belmonte, Pamela Ann Smith, Thomas J. (Sherry) Woodbury; great-nieces and nephews: Lauren Terese (Alex) Totts, Amy Smith, Megan Smith, Nicole Woodbury, and Andrew Woodbury.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, Kenosha, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Teresa’s Online Memorial Book at: