Teresa A. Betchner (Nee: Banaszak)

Feb. 17, 1943—Oct. 27, 2021

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Teresa A. Betchner, 78, passed away at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Terry was born in Milwaukee on February 17, 1943, to Alois J. and Anne (nee: Pechacek). She married George A. Betchner, at St. Josaphat Basilica in Milwaukee, on June 23, 1962. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1997. Terry was a member of two Red Hat Chapters: Scarlet Golden Girls and Shady Ladies of Oak Creek. She enjoyed sewing and loved her cat, JoJo.

Terry is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Jacqueline (Brian) Jensen and Doreen (Christopher) Linders; grandsons: Eric Jensen and Jacob Linders; granddaughter, Shelby Linders; and great-grandson, Matthew Linders. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service for Terry will be held at St. Mary, by the Lake Catholic Parish, 7605 Lakeshore Drive on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

Purath-Strand