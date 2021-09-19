Feb. 15, 1930—Sept. 15, 2021
BELLAIRE, MI—On September 15, 2021 Terence S. Malone died peacefully at home at the age of 91 with his loved ones at his side after a 5-year struggle with prostate cancer.
Terry had a great run during his life with a wonderful marriage, closely knit family life, successful business career, and active outdoor life that included tennis, fly fishing in the Caribbean and Central America, heli-skiing in Canada, sailboat racing, scuba diving, bareboat cruising in the Caribbean and South Pacific and winter vacationing for over 25 years on Anguilla in the British West Indies.
Terry was admired by many of his generation, and the generation that followed for his energy and enthusiasm for the wide-ranging activities he enjoyed. His self-care in pursuit of a full life allowed him to remain deeply engaged with friends throughout his life, and was a model for many.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and went to school in Hingham, MA and Park Ridge, IL. At Maine Twp. High School near Park Ridge he graduated with honors. After being cut from the football team, he won the conference wrestling championship in the 133 lb. weight class. During summers, he worked on a railroad track section gang where he learned the importance of having a college education.
Terry had planned to go to a small, liberal arts college like Carleton or Swarthmore. But he was selected for the Navy ROTC program with a full ride scholarship at one of the 52 colleges and universities that offered the program. Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH was the smallest of those NROTC schools. Knowing nothing about the college and having never visited, he nevertheless applied and was accepted. It was a good choice that gave him the benefit of a liberal arts education and an MBA degree. While there, he developed a love of skiing and a lifetime affinity for the college.
At Dartmouth, he was a member of the lightweight Crew for two years and then coached the freshman lightweight Crew during his senior year. He was a member of the Green Key Junior Honor Society and the Casque and Gauntlet Senior Honor Society. At Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, he received the Walter Jacobs Award as the outstanding 1st year student and was president of his class.
After graduation from Dartmouth, he was commissioned an Ensign in the Navy and was fortunate to be assigned to an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean rather than the Pacific where the Korean War was in progress. This assignment gave Terry his first opportunity to visit Italy, France and Greece. On the carrier’s return to the U.S., it suffered a major internal explosion and lost over 100 men including Terry’s best shipboard friend.
After his carrier duty, Terry was assigned to a destroyer that went in for a 5-month overhaul at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. This worked out well as Terry’s future wife, Sally, was working in Philadelphia in her first job as an occupational therapist (OT).
While home on leave from his ship, Terry met Sally at a party at the home of a fraternity brother. He was intrigued and saw her the next 5 nights before his leave expired. Their courtship was largely on the East Coast where Sally had several OT residencies before getting a job in Philadelphia, where they were engaged.
They announced their engagement to their two surprised families at Sally’s parents’ log cabin on beautiful Torch Lake in northern Michigan. It was Terry’s first exposure to Torch Lake, which was to become so important to him. Sally spent the summers at the Lake with the 3 children and Terry commuted on weekends to see the family, race sailboats and play tennis. Their 3 children, Kevin, Denny and Kathy, also fell in love with Torch Lake, were all able to find jobs in nearby Traverse City and then build adjacent summer cottages.
An important part of the Malone family life at Torch Lake was the nearby, family-oriented Yacht Club where Terry served on the board for a number of years and as Commodore.
Following his 3 years in the Navy, Terry started his business career with S C Johnson in Racine, WI as a financial trainee. After his decision to marry Sally, Terry said going to work for S C Johnson was the second most important decision he made during his lifetime. This steadily growing, family owned and family run company with its high ethical standards and supportive employee relations policies fit Terry’s management style and gave him the opportunity to work in a variety of roles over the years. After several years in the financial division as Budget Manager and then IT Systems Manager, he moved over to marketing first as a product manager and later as Vice President of Marketing. Then his career broadened, as he became VP of Corporate Strategic Planning, and later as an Executive VP for Latin America and then for the Far East.
Terry said his best job working for the Johnson family was his last assignment as President and CEO of Johnson Outdoors, a group of recreational product companies in fishing, camping, electric trolling motors, scuba diving, canoeing and kayaking. Terry always said it was more fun selling these outdoor products than floor wax and furniture polish.
Terry served on the board of several organizations in Racine including St. Luke Hospital, The Prairie School, The Johnson Bank, Walker Forge and Rainfair. Later he was on the Executive Network of Glencoe Capital in Chicago and served on the boards of four companies that Glencoe acquired. Amongst his business associates, Terry was held in high regard for his balanced judgement and his thoughtful, fair minded pursuit of business objectives.
Following Terry’s retirement from S C Johnson in 1994, Sally and Terry built a year-round house on the Torch Lake family compound and had 20 wonderful years together. They spent time with family and friends plus traveling to Europe, the Caribbean and Alaska before Sally died in 2015. They enjoyed holding hands while walking and followed the mantra that everyone needs at least 3 hugs per day. Terry had a special relationship with his 8 grandchildren traveling to see them play softball, race mountain bikes, paint graffiti, change apartments, ski, and spend vacation time with him in the Caribbean and Costa Rica.
In retirement, Terry was active in Traverse City serving on the President’s Council of Munson Hospital and on the Foundation Board of Northwestern Michigan College. The College recognized his service and support by naming him as a Fellow of the College. He was also very active in the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy identifying and then fund raising for a conservation easement to protect 400 wooded acres overlooking Torch Lake from residential development. He donated 100 acres to the Conservancy for a series of hiking trails on the hills above his beloved Torch Lake. Having benefited greatly from the scholarship opportunity to attend Dartmouth, Terry wanted to give back, and endowed scholarships at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business and Northwestern Michigan College.
Terry is survived by his brother, Prem and children: Kevin, Denny and Kathy and their spouses; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Terry’s children will be scheduling an outdoor, Celebration of Life service at the Torch Lake Yacht Club late next summer assuming the weather and the Coronavirus cooperate.
Donations in Terry’s memory can be made to the Torch Lake Protection Alliance, Northwestern Michigan College Foundation, Munson Hospital Foundation, Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy or the charitable organization of your choice.
Terry and his family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. All contributions can be sent c/o Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth St., Traverse City, MI 49684.