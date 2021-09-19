Terence S. Malone

They announced their engagement to their two surprised families at Sally’s parents’ log cabin on beautiful Torch Lake in northern Michigan. It was Terry’s first exposure to Torch Lake, which was to become so important to him. Sally spent the summers at the Lake with the 3 children and Terry commuted on weekends to see the family, race sailboats and play tennis. Their 3 children, Kevin, Denny and Kathy, also fell in love with Torch Lake, were all able to find jobs in nearby Traverse City and then build adjacent summer cottages.

Following his 3 years in the Navy, Terry started his business career with S C Johnson in Racine, WI as a financial trainee. After his decision to marry Sally, Terry said going to work for S C Johnson was the second most important decision he made during his lifetime. This steadily growing, family owned and family run company with its high ethical standards and supportive employee relations policies fit Terry’s management style and gave him the opportunity to work in a variety of roles over the years. After several years in the financial division as Budget Manager and then IT Systems Manager, he moved over to marketing first as a product manager and later as Vice President of Marketing. Then his career broadened, as he became VP of Corporate Strategic Planning, and later as an Executive VP for Latin America and then for the Far East.