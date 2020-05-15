Terence J. Tollaksen
0 comments

Terence J. Tollaksen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Terence J. Tollaksen

April 27, 1944 – May 11, 2020

RACINE – Terence J. Tollaksen, 76, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, on Monday, May 11, 2020.

A Celebration of Terry’s Life will be held in the future. Please see Sunday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Terence Tollaksen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News