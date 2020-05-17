Terence J. Tollaksen

He was a graduate of St. Edward’s Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School, where he forged lifelong friendships. He was a proud 1966 graduate of The University of Notre Dame, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. First Lt. Tollaksen was discharged in 1969.

Terry was President and Owner of Delta Flex, Inc. for almost fifty years. He approached his business — like he approached everything in life — with purpose. He aimed to serve his customers well and treat his employees like family. Just a few years ago, a letter by Terry was printed in the New York Times about his belief in “Pope Francis Capitalism,” focused on generosity and community.

He enjoyed and felt fulfilled involving himself in projects that helped others. He was a strong believer in giving, whether it be his time, money, or just simply his undivided attention. Throughout his years, he read to the sight-impaired on the radio, mentored at-risk youth, worked with various not-for-profits, and coached his children (and countless others) in soccer for three decades. Terry’s most important contribution was to everyone around him. He made everyone feel loved, validated and important. He could instill confidence in those with little and settle any heavy heart. He could make nearly anyone, anywhere laugh, and was an expert at seeking out the bright side of any situation.