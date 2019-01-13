RACINE - Teren M. Cagle, 18, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 following a tragic automobile mishap. Teren was a Senior at Park High School.
He is survived by his mother Christine Cagle; father Frank James Jr.; brother Tevin Cagle; sisters Kayla, Courtney, Shania, Frankie, and Gia James. He was preceded by his paternal grandparents Frank and Cecelia James; and maternal grandparents Roger and Carolyn Cagle.
Funeral Services will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Visitation from 10am-1pm, Funeral Service at 1pm. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.