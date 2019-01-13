Try 1 month for 99¢
Teren M. Cagle

RACINE - Teren M. Cagle, 18, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 following a tragic automobile mishap. Teren was a Senior at Park High School.

He is survived by his mother Christine Cagle; father Frank James Jr.; brother Tevin Cagle; sisters Kayla, Courtney, Shania, Frankie, and Gia James. He was preceded by his paternal grandparents Frank and Cecelia James; and maternal grandparents Roger and Carolyn Cagle.

Funeral Services will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Visitation from 10am-1pm, Funeral Service at 1pm. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

