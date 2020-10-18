RACINE – Tellus M. Ellis, age 40, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the chapel from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.