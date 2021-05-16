1957-2021

RACINE — Ted Richard Burman, 63, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. He was born in Racine on October 31, 1957, the son of the late Delores Hopkins and George Burman. Ted was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School and was employed for 30 years Great Northern Corporation.

He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, especially participating in SALMON-A-RAMA. Ted enjoyed softball for many years and was an overall sports fanatic especially with the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

He is survived by two sons: Kyle and Justin Burman: siblings: Virginia Burman and Glenn (Natalie) Gautsch, Jr.

Ted is further survived by the mothers of his children: Jodie Burman and Laura Schmidt; and nephews: Ryan, Thomas (Samantha) Burman, Jr., Marcus Moreno, Ana Moreno, Dalton Gautsch and Spencer Gautsch; in addition to other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Virginia Hopkins, parents, Delores Gautsch, George Burman, stepfather, Glenn Gautsch, Sr., brothers: Thomas Burman and John Burman.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service time.