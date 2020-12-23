1935 – 2020

Ted Hysell passed away in his home on December 17, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1935 in Juneau County WI. In June 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Janice Mortensen.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Debra, Steven, MaryBeth & their spouses Bill Fulton, Peggy Hysell & Joe Matthews; 8 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren. One of eight children, he is survived by 2 sisters.

He loved bowhunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He pursued these passions until Alzheimer’s Disease took over his life.

The family offers special thanks to his private duty nurse Sarah, to Debra NP and Sarah CNA for their loving care. To our children and grandchildren for the love and emotional support they provided.