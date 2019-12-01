Ted Allen Christiansen
January 17, 1966 – November 21, 2019

Ted Allen Christiansen, 53, of Waterford, WI passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Seasons Hospice of Waukesha.

A memorial gathering will be on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105) from 10:30 AM to 12:15 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. Visit their website for full obituary details or post on his tribute wall at www.integrityfamilies.net

The family requests memorials be given as a donation in Ted’s honor to your favorite charity.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600

