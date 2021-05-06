MOUNT PLEASANT—Taylor Jurgens age 21, of Mount Pleasant, WI formerly of Waterford, WI, passed away unexpectedly April 26, 2021 at home. Join the family in remembering Taylor on May 7, 2021 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105) with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., followed by a 7:30 p.m. memorial service.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
262-514-4600
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.