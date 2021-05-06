MOUNT PLEASANT—Taylor Jurgens age 21, of Mount Pleasant, WI formerly of Waterford, WI, passed away unexpectedly April 26, 2021 at home. Join the family in remembering Taylor on May 7, 2021 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105) with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., followed by a 7:30 p.m. memorial service.