PARK CITY, IL — Tashia C. Price, age 19, of Park City, IL, passed away tragically on February 22, 2022.

Her homegoing service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 12:00 noon at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.