RACINE—Tasha Oliver, 61, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in Racine on March 23, 1957.

A celebration of Tasha’s life and homegoing will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.