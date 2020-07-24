March 23, 1957 – July 16, 2020
RACINE—Tasha Oliver, 61, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in Racine on March 23, 1957.
A celebration of Tasha’s life and homegoing will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
