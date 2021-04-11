Tanya Theola Lehmann

July 10, 1937 – April 7, 2021
OCONOMOWOC, FORMERLY OF RACINE — Tanya T. Lehmann (nee: Thompson) passed away comfortably on April 7, 2021 in Oconomowoc.
Tanya was born on July 10, 1937 on a farm in Luverne, MN to Sivert and Lena (nee: Snartemo) Thompson. She graduated from Luverne High School in 1955. After two years at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD Tanya, and a girlfriend ventured to Racine, WI in 1957 to work at S.C. Johnson & Sons. There she met the love of her life, Gary O. Lehmann. They were united in marriage on January 23, 1960.
Tanya enjoyed bowling, playing Bridge, and learned to play golf at the Kenosha Country Club. Tanya and her Bridge friends met for over 50 years. Tanya and Gary moved to Oconomowoc in 1992. She loved farming, antiques, boating, living on the lake, and wintering in Austin, TX. Tanya’s best trait was she had a special gift in making others feel better about themselves.
Tanya will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Gary; sons: Steven (Lisa), Kenneth (Diane), and Paul (Dawn); grandchildren: Tyler, Alyssa, Victoria, Maxwell, Benjamin, Clare, and Erik; brother, Dr. Stanley Thompson of Coon Rapids, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, and brother, Torleif (Arlene) Thompson on November 25, 2013.
A Celebration of Tanya’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, April 15, 2021 with a visitation starting at 1:00 P.M. A ceremony will begin at 2:00 P.M. with a service of committal following at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
A sincere thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice in Oconomowoc for their excellent and compassionate care of Tanya and her family.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
