Tammy Jo Derks (Nee Milbauer)

August 29, 1965—July 7, 2020

RACINE—Tammy Jo Derks, 54, passed away from a massive heart attack on July 7, 2020.

Tammy was born to Allen and Marie Milbauer on August 29, 1965. She was a 1983 graduate of Walden III High School. She worked at various jobs throughout her life, more recently a caregiver for her Mother. She married James Charles Derks on August 13, 1994 in Racine. Tammy was a devoted wife, loving step-mother, sister, aunt, and step-grandmother.

Tammy loved life, nature, gardening, traveling, being a pet owner, and making people happy. She was a kind, compassionate, easy going person and enjoyable to be around. Tammy lived in Racine most of her life aside from a short time in Kokomo, Indiana.