Tammy Jo Derks (Nee Milbauer)

August 29, 1965—July 7, 2020
RACINE—Tammy Jo Derks, 54, passed away from a massive heart attack on July 7, 2020.
Tammy was born to Allen and Marie Milbauer on August 29, 1965. She was a 1983 graduate of Walden III High School. She worked at various jobs throughout her life, more recently a caregiver for her Mother. She married James Charles Derks on August 13, 1994 in Racine. Tammy was a devoted wife, loving step-mother, sister, aunt, and step-grandmother.
Tammy loved life, nature, gardening, traveling, being a pet owner, and making people happy. She was a kind, compassionate, easy going person and enjoyable to be around. Tammy lived in Racine most of her life aside from a short time in Kokomo, Indiana.
Tammy will be dearly missed by all. Survivors include: her husband; her mother, step-daughter, Brandi and her fiancé, Andy Tuoy; Derks; step-grandson, Ziggy, step-granddaughter, Evie all from Ireland; five sisters: Katherine Brenengen, Patricia (Craig) Aude, Jacquelyn (Michael) Thompson, Julie (Pete Revelle) Bass, and Michelle Milbauer; nephews: Richard (Lauren) Woodward and Elijah (Kele) Milbauer; niece, Amanda (Adam Kollgaard) Aude; nephews: Izak Thompson and Alex Milbauer; brother-in-law, Russel Derks; sister-in-law, Pauline (John) Gumbinger; great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father; grandparents; an aunt, Dolly(Calvin) Gerber; nephew, Erik Thompson; brother-in-law, James Brenengen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerome and Anna Marie Derks; and brothers-in-law, David, Ray, and Larry Derks.
A Celebration of Tammy’s Life will be held on July 19, 2020 at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio Street, Racine, WI 53405 starting approximately at 12:00 P.M. The family has asked to bring your own chairs and to be considerate of the COVID-19 safety practices. To share on-line condolences please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-33661
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.