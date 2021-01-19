Tammy D. Staples

UNION GROVE—(nee Schluechtermann) Born to Eternal Life January 11, 2021 at the age of 56 years. Tammy is further survived by her children, her parents, many other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, January 20 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon at the FUNERAL HOME. Interment Highland Memorial Park (Please meet at Cemetery Entrance)( (14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI).
Rozga Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
414-671-5200
