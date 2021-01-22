 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tammy D. Staples
0 comments

Tammy D. Staples

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE—(nee Schluechtermann) Passes away January 11, 2021 at the age of 56 years. Further survived by her children, many other relatives and friends.

Joint Funeral Services for Tammy and her mother Carol Schluechtermann will be held at the FUNERAL HOME with a Visitation on Tuesday, January 26 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon. Interment Highland Memorial Park (Please meet at Cemetery Entrance)(14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI).

Rozga Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

rozgafuneral@att.net

414-671-5200

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News