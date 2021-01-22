Tammy D. Staples

UNION GROVE—(nee Schluechtermann) Passes away January 11, 2021 at the age of 56 years. Further survived by her children, many other relatives and friends.

Joint Funeral Services for Tammy and her mother Carol Schluechtermann will be held at the FUNERAL HOME with a Visitation on Tuesday, January 26 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon. Interment Highland Memorial Park (Please meet at Cemetery Entrance)(14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI).