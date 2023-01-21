April 19, 1968—Jan. 16, 2023

Tami Yoghourtjian, 54, passed away on January 16, 2023 as a result of cardiac arrest brought on by asthma exacerbation. Tami was born in Racine, Wisconsin on April 19, 1968. She moved to Milwaukee in 2010 and in 2018 moved to Chandler, Arizona. At the time of her death, she was employed at AKDHC as a Medical Coder.

Tami was preceded in death by her grandparents: Anna and Kalos Dadian, Tamam and Bedros Yoghourtjian; parents: Sam and Dorothy Yoghourtjian; brothers: John Yoghourtjian, who died in infancy, and Peter Yoghourtjian.

Tami is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law: Anita (Terry) Jones; brother, James (Kimberly) Yoghourtjian; sister-in-law, Patricia Yoghourtjian; nephew, Patrick (Cecili Franco) Yoghourtjian; great-niece, Paige Yoghourtjian; niece and nephew: Nicole (Eric) Fanning; great-nephews: Thomas and Daniel Fanning; aunts and uncle: Rose (Deka) Panzlau, Margaret Wigman, and Richard Eaves; cousins: Rebecca (Scott) Allen, Patricia (Garry) Greene, Alec and Kelsey Greene, Laura (Dean) Schuettpelz, Susan Dadian (Bob Arietta), Joan Dadian, Cindy Dadian (Chuck Johnson), Scott Wigman and the love of her life, Mike Singer.

A memorial service will be held at a date not yet determined.