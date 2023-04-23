Sylvia Rasmussen Hirt

April 6, 1932 – April 19, 2023

RACINE - Sylvia Rasmussen Hirt, age 91, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at The Woods of Caledonia. She was born in Racine, April 6, 1932, daughter of the late Anthony and Nunzia "Nancy" (Nee: Crisci) Meister.

Sylvia graduated from Horlick High School "Class of 1950." On February 14, 1953, at St. Rita's Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to James W. Rasmussen, and they were blessed with four sons, Steven, Jeffrey, James, and Daniel. They were married for 49 years before Jim passed away February 20, 2002. Sylvia was employed by the Racine Medical Clinic for many years as a receptionist, as well as at St. Luke's Hospital Emergency Room, Prudential Insurance, North Bay Dental, and Kringleville Bakery. On October 21, 2006, at St. John's Chapel at DeKoven Center, she was united in marriage to Anthony P. Hirt. Sylvia was a longtime member of St. Rita's Catholic Church and most recently a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Through the years she enjoyed sewing, playing cribbage and bridge, gardening, golfing, and traveling (bus trips out east, and spending winters in Arizona). Above all, she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Tony; sons: Jeff (fiance Kendra) of Vancouver, WA, Jamie (Lisa) of Racine, and Dan (Lisa) of L'Anse, MI; nine grandchildren: Lorrie (Chris) Brown, Michael, Haley, Lynzie, Ryan, Jared, M.J. (Keshia), Lucas, and Katie Rasmussen; nine great-grandchildren: Carson and Logan Brown, Jenna, Jack James, Mila, Mischa, Braxton, and Finlee; step-granddaughter, Nichole Elcano; sister, Angeline (Joseph) Uvelli; sisters-in-law: Fay and Rose Rasmussen, Janet Maisto, Joanne and (Sister) Theresa Hirt; brother-in-law, Jim (Alice) Hirt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, Steven; great-granddaughter, Stevie; nephews: Eldon Maisto and Michael Uvelli; niece, Susan Kaplan; and siblings: Lillian (Arthur) Dimeo, Betty (Richard) Schiesmann, Constance Beckett; Rose (Richard) Kaplan, and Joseph Maisto.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 28, 2023, at noon at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street, with Fr. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 11 a.m. to noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Harmony Club have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Our Harmony Club, and the staffs of The Woods of Caledonia and the ADRC, especially Ruth and Taylor, for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to