Sylvia LaCosse
March 5, 1949 - August 9, 2018
RACINE - Sylvia (nee: Cruz) LaCosse, 69, passed away at Sharon Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI on Friday August 9, 2018 with her family by her side.
She was born in Racine on March 5, 1949, the daughter of the late George and Argentina (nee: Guyllon) Faz Cruz. Sylvia attended Wm. Horlick High School. She was employed as a laborer for BibPack.
On June 22, 1968, Sylvia was united in marriage to Richard LaCosse.
Surviving are her husband, Richard of Racine, daughter, Rachel (Michael) Larabell; grandchildren, Erik and Laura Larabell all of Adell, WI. She is further survived by her sisters, Mary Cruz of Racine, Esther (Ralph) Hall of Loves Park, IL, Elia Mendez of Racine, and Ermalinda (Mike) Nelsen of Racine; brothers, George, David, and Larry Cruz, both of Racine. Sylvia is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly, and brother-in-law, Jerry Mendez.
Memorial service for Sylvia will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday August 18, 2018 at 11am. Following services Sylvia will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery next to her daughter Kimberly. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.