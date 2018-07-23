Sylvia J. VanderLeest

November 26, 1942 — July 17, 2018
RACINE — Sylvia Jane VanderLeest, age 75, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
She was born in Racine, November 26, 1942, daughter of the late Richard and Veronica (Nee: Olk) VanderLeest.
Sylvia graduated from Wm. Horlick High School and worked in nursing care at St. Luke’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, Becker-Shoop Center, retiring from Wheaton Franciscan All Saints. Up until her death she worked at Home Instead. Sylvia enjoyed rummage sales, craft fairs, gardening and anything that involved spending time with family and friends. She was a dear sister and aunt who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her siblings, Joyce Lundgren, Grace (Jim) Schiebenes, Lorraine Kennedy, Richard (Barbara) VanderLeest, Bernard VanderLeest, Eugene VanderLeest; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jasper “Ray” VanderLeest; sister, Clara Ray; an infant brother, Dickie; brothers-in-law, Charles Lundgren and Gerald “Gary” Kennedy.
Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home, Saturday, July 28, 2018, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. At 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Laura Fladten officiating followed by interment at Graceland Cemetery. To honor Sylvia, please dress casual and wear your favorite team jersey. She would like that.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.