MOUNT PLEASANT—Sylvia Ann Kluender, 72, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022, at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living. A visitation will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on, Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences.