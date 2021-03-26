July 13, 1945—March 12, 2021

SAN JOSE, California—Sylvester (Syl) Lee Harris, 75 passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, March 12, 2021 in East Palo Alto, California. Syl was born on July 13, 1945, in Marion, IL to Joseph and Servella (nee Russell) Harris. Syl attended Garfield Elementary School and graduated from William Horlick High School in Racine, WI. He also attended Wisconsin State University in Menomonie, Wisconsin, and Dominican College in Racine, Wisconsin. Syl was united in Holy Matrimony on December 23, 1967, with Letha Robinson, the “Love of His Life”. While residing in Racine, he became a catalyst for the community and worked for the Racine Police Department for five years. He is most known for being one of the 1st black Police Lieutenants in the 1970s.

Syl eventually relocated to San Jose California, where he became a successful author, lecturer, historian, and entrepreneur. He will be remembered by his family and many friends for his generosity, kindred-spirit, unmatchable wit, natural ability to light up any room, authenticity, and lifelong fight for civil rights and social injustice.

Syl is truly an unforgettable soul. His legacy will continue to live on through his memoir “A Reason for Being”.