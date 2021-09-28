September 29, 1978—September 13, 2021

OMRO—Sy Herbert Potratz, at 42 years old, unexpectedly left this world on September 13, 2021. He leaves behind his two beautiful daughters Sabrina and Saraphina Potratz; father and mother, Sidney and Carol Potratz; sister, Jennifer Potratz; sister and brother-in-law, Lizabeth and Joshua Kristiansen. In addition, he will be missed by his nieces and nephews: Sidda Potratz, David, Oliver, Charles, Benjamin, Alvin, and Margaret Kristiansen.

Sy was born in Oshkosh, WI, and resided in Omro, WI, where he lived until 8th grade, when his family then moved to Raymond, WI. Sy worked for the family business for over 30 years. Sy enjoyed car shows, motorcycles, army trucks, and anything with a motor that he could enhance its power. On the weekends, you could find him in Crivitz, WI, with his daughters, where he had hoped to retire someday.

Sy was kind and would do anything for his friends and family, especially his children. He will be forever remembered as a loving son, brother, father, and friend.