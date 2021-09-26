Sep. 29, 1978—Sep. 14, 2021
CRIVITZ — Sy H. Portratz, 42 years old of Crivitz, WI passed away September 14, 2021 in the presence of his loving wife and mother-in-law.
Sy was born in Omro, WI on September 29, 1978 to Sidney and Carol Potratz, and leaves behind a wife; two beautiful daughters: Sabrina and Saraphina; and stepdaughter Sienna.
Sy was an amazing man. One of the strongest and smartest men; he was an amazing father and has left an enormous hole in his family’s life. His family will miss him tremendously.
