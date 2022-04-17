Aug. 5, 1950 - Apr. 12, 2022

KENOSHA — Suzette Anne Salo, 71, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Chippewa Falls, WI, on August 5, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie (Slipper) Mulligan. Suzette attended local Kenosha schools, St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in 1968. She graduated from the University of Milwaukee with a Bachelor's Degree (1972) and Master's Degree (1974) in Social Work.

On August 29, 1970, she married Edward Salo, Jr. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Suzette worked as a social worker for many years at several private agencies including Childrens Service Society of WI and lastly worked for Racine Unified School District. She was a member of the NALC Auxiliary, PTA, Women of the Moose, National Association of Social Workers, the WI Association of School Social Workers, Human Concerns Committee, and worked as a FOCCUS couple with Edward through the church to help prepare engaged couples for marriage. She was an active member at St. Mary Catholic Church where she was the Greeter Coordinator and Eucharist Minister.

She enjoyed golfing, hosting a ladies prayer group, traveling, and spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Edward Salo, Jr.; two daughters: Amanda (Michael) Galster and Samantha (Derek) Petersen; five grandchildren: Logan Galster, Mackenzie Galster, Bradley Petersen, Declan Petersen, and Hannah Galster; three siblings: Marie Hogan, Patrick (Kathy) Mulligan, and Sean (Janet) Mulligan; and numerous other loving family members.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place privately at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to St. Mary Catholic Church or the Muscular Dystrophy Association (www.mda.donordrive.com/Donate) would be appreciated by the family.

