Suzanne 'Sukey' J. Krekling (nee: Holmdohl)

July 26, 1938 – April 22, 2021

RACINE—Suzanne J. “Sukey” Krekling (nee: Holmdohl), age 82, went home to the Lord on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Sue loved knitting, cooking and anything related to holiday celebrations. She also enjoyed her bible study group gatherings. One of her favorite things was spending time at the cottage up north. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her lifelong friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wayne A. Krekling, and children Debra (Jeff) Haws of Wauwatosa, WI; Michael (Susie) Krekling of Racine, WI; Chrissy (John) Klein of Madison, WI; and Bill Krekling (Jon Girsch) of Bellevue, WA. In addition, she is survived by 9 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will host a celebration of Sue’s life at Grace Church (3626 Hwy 31 in Racine, WI) on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Visitation will be in church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by the service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor John Klein officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Church are suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000