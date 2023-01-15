RACINE—Suzanne “Sue” Marie Zellmer, 71, passed away at Accent Care Hospice, Oak Creek, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. There will be a gathering from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. followed by a time of sharing celebrating Sue’s life, in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd. Mt. Pleasant, WI, on Saturday, January 21st. In lieu of flowers please direct all memorials to Jerry who will be establishing a living memorial for Sue at a later date. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.