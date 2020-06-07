Suzanne 'Sue' M. Marquardt (Nee: Lipp)

On November 14, 1969 at St. Edward Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Robert H. Marquardt who preceded her in death, April 15, 2019. Sue was employed as a receptionist for Children’s Service Society for 18 years, retiring in 2004. She was a longtime member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter AZ. Sue loved music, especially Irish and bluegrass music and played piano in the band County Crossings. She loved cooking, baking and spending time with family and friends. Sue cared about so many people, was always willing to help others and enjoyed living life.