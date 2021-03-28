Suzanne "Sue" M. Bucholz (Nee Ward)

May 26, 1949—March 25, 2021

RACINE—Suzanne “Sue” M. Bucholz, age 71, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Racine May 26, 1949, daughter of the late Howard and Betty (Nee: Simanek) Ward.

Sue was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1967”. On July 15, 1972, Sue was united in marriage to Donald J. Bucholz at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Sue had a great love for traveling, she especially enjoyed her camping trips to Hot Springs, AR. She always looked forward to spending time with her friends with their monthly dinner club. She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.

Surviving is her husband of 48 years, Don; daughters: Christina (Joseph) Waldow, Heidi Nicolazzo; grandchildren: Madison, Brooklyn, Joseph Jr., Cameron, Caleb and Cassidy; sister, Beverly Black; brothers: Howard (Rhonda) Ward, Ronald (Heidi) Ward, Melvin (Cheryl) Ward; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lois Bucholz, Carol Keown, Karen Bazan, Kathy (Mark) Johnson. Dale (Jackie) Bucholz; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her son, Donald Jr., grandsons, Zachariah and Talan and her brother-in-law, Robert Bucholz.