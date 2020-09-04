Suzanne "Sue" Ailes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 12, 1946 – August 31, 2020

YORKVILLE – Suzanne “Sue” Irene Ailes, age 73, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family, on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Suzanne was born in Racine on September 12, 1946. On March 30, 1963, she was united in marriage with Gerald W. “Jerry” Ailes. Sadly, he passed away at age 55 on February 13, 1997.

Sue was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Union Grove. Among her interests, she enjoyed gardening & crafts, was passionate for her animals, and enjoyed rummage sales and thrift shops. Above all, family was her everything and she loved spending time with all of them.

Surviving are her three sons & daughters-in-law, Curtis (Christine) Ailes Sr.; Greg (Terri) Ailes and Michael (Theresa) Ailes; grandchildren, Curtis Ailes, Jr., Jessica (Patrick) Salmons, Joshua Decker; Christy (Cole) Zimmermann; Zach and Jake Ailes; Charles, Sabrina and Harison Ailes; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Sue was greeted in Heaven by her mother, Jean Miller; husband, Jerry; beloved sister, Jeanette (Earl) King; a grandson and a great-grandson.