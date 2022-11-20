Jan. 4, 1949—Nov. 15, 2022

FORT MYERS, FL — Suzanne Ruth Miller (nee: Wahlen), age 73, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Gulf Coast Hospital, Fort Myers, FL, following a long illness. She was born in Racine, WI, January 4, 1949, daughter of the late Leonard and Mary (nee: Stevica) Wahlen Sr.

Suzanne graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1967.” She was employed by Walker Manufacturing in the customer service department. Suzanne and Donald R. Miller were united in marriage on July 23, 1983. Suzanne enjoyed gardening, crafts, ceramics, and recently golf. She was a member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church and The Hearts of Miromar in Fort Myers. Above all Suzanne treasured the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Don; children: Wendy M. Hunter of Pensacola, FL, Ryan E. (Nicole) Sorensen of Lake Geneva, WI; six grandchildren: Sam and Sawyer Hunter, Lofton and Preston Sorensen, Evie and Vinnie Shields; siblings: Rudy (Kathy) Wahlen of Fort Myers, FL, Kelly (Mark) Allen of Racine, WI; sister-in-law, Mona Wahlen of Racine; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Wahlen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Racine. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Tuesday at the funeral home, 5:00—7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church 10:00 a.m. until Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials to The Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL, or the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation have been suggested.

