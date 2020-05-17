July 23, 1933 – May 6, 2020
Sue left our world only a week ago of natural causes. Retired, she was a former broadcaster, teacher, educational administrator, and good friend. She is predeceased by her parents Marvin and Doris Lassen and husband Lloyd Miller.
Condolences may be sent to lgmline@yahoo.com
To plant a tree in memory of Suzanne Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.