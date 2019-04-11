Suzanne M. "Suzy" Wilcox

March 1, 1968—April 8, 2019
CALEDONIA—Died peacefully April 8, 2019 at the age of 51 years. Preceded in death by her parents James and Florence Wilcox. Loving sister of Kathleen (Dean) Tajnai, Jim (Libby), Michael (Svetli), David (Sevi) and Diane (the late Gregory) Feivor. Dear aunt of Juliana, Theresa, Melissa (Iyan), Michael, Dylan, Michael, Alex, Christos, Brandon, Brittney and Connor. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the staffs of Country Meadows Angel House, Hometowne Hospice and Dr. Saleem Aman for their kind and compassionate care. If you would like, memorials to Country Meadows Angel House would be appreciated.
Visitation Friday, April 12 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at ST. SEBASTIAN CHURCH (3050 95TH St, Sturtevant) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private Interment West Lawn Memorial Park.
Rozga
414-671-5200
