July 17, 1939 – July 9, 2022

RACINE – Suzanne M. Schatzman, 82, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Ascension All Saints.

Sue is survived by her husband of sixty years, Gene; her children: Troy (Angie) Schatzman, Raymond (Claire) Schatzman and Audra Wozny; her grandchildren: Casandra Schatzman, Alison Schatzman, Breanne Schatzman, Lucas Schatzman, Draven Wozny, Autumn Wozny; a great-granddaughter, Kaila Wagner; her siblings: Jim (Judy) Zagar, Gary (Donna) Zagar, Sherry Gottfredsen and her dear friend, Ruthie Bartelt.

A celebration honoring Sue’s life will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Sanders Park, 4809 Wood Road, Racine. Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

